AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Select Medical worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,161,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $14.45 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $849,644.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,601,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,361,357.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

