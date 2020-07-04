AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,459 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,263,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.19.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.