Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 18,624 RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, Director Michael F. Giordano sold 19,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $634,463.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,002.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at $92,335.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock worth $1,044,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $676.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.