Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $218,000 in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Quotient by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quotient by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $7.76 on Friday. Quotient Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $625.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.66.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $81,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

