Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $350,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,605,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

