Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $222,000 in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASND opened at $151.00 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

