Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

