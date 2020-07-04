Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $238,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf acquired 3,404,453 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at $117,017,040.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $185.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $203.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.