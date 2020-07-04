Jane Street Group LLC Invests $315,000 in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BEST by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BEST by 991.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEST opened at $4.53 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.59). BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

