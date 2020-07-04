Legal & General Group Plc Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tricida were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tricida by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $37,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,119.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $828,490 over the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. BidaskClub cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Tricida Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

