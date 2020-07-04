Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 469,081 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.66% of Allstate worth $189,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.