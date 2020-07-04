APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,668,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,269,499 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in BCE were worth $189,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

NYSE:BCE opened at $41.59 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.