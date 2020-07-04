APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 174,234 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174,234 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.25% of Chevron worth $337,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,996,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

