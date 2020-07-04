Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.27% of Costco Wholesale worth $339,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,613,000 after acquiring an additional 179,022 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

COST stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,650 shares of company stock worth $8,208,438 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

