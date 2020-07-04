Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

