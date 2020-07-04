Westover Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $208.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

