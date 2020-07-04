Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,203 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,271 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

