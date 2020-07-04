Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $208.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

