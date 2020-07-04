Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $934.26 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 854,877 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $934,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

