Lake Point Wealth Management Has $123,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.1% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $208.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

