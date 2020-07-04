Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 354,004 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $55,830,000. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

MSFT stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

