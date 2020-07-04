13,420 Shares in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,420 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000.

IMO stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

