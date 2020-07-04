Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 25,226 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 177.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,951,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 147.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 534,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,699,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 359,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archrock by 1,293.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 383,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. TheStreet downgraded Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

