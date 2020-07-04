Night Owl Capital Management LLC Sells 5,662 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.1% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $208.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

