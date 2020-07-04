Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average of $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

