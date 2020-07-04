Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 35,530 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 76.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,530 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 191,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

THC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

