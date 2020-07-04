Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $41,975.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $41,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $37,825.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $41,275.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $37,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $33,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $30,650.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $29,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $29,725.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Yext by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

