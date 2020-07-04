Howard Liang Sells 300 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $32,206,000.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, Howard Liang sold 453 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $77,390.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $195.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.88. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Beigene by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.