Brian Andrew Mitchell Sells 4,000 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $38,880.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,021 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $19,239.92.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 703 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $9,483.47.

On Friday, May 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNMK. ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 648,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

