Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEAK. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $13,681,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $14,207,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $6,101,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Analyst Recommendations for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

