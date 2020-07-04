Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Lowered to $70.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.30. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.43 per share, with a total value of $199,889.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $356,773.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.