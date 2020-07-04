BofA Securities Upgrades Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) to “Buy”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. BofA Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

HIBB stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,144,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

