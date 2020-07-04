BofA Securities Upgrades Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) to “Buy”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. BofA Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.
HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
HIBB stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,144,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.