Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in EVO Payments by 82.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $22.40 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Chancy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

