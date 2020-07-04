SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,851 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 100,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. SSR Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.