Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 54,393 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 101,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

