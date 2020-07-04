AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 37,101 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,101 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS opened at $28.34 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

