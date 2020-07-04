AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,672 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 34,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 204,642 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 312,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $3.21 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

LATAM Airlines Group Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM).

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.