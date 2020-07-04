AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $769,000. SkyTop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $2,847,000. AXA raised its position in CyrusOne by 146.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 120,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CyrusOne by 41.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $966,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,616 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

