Axa Sells 7,500 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $5,521,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,702,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 43,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $1,523,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $122.73 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

