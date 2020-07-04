Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,244 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 212,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

A stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

