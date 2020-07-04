Axa Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Axa lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after purchasing an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 320,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,869,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $123.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

