Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,471 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.