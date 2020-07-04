Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 134,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 533,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 719,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ameresco by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300,667.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.