Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 188,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 454.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.24%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

