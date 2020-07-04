Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,824 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.86% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 201,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,528.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMTC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.