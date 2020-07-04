Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,545 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.98% of Granite Construction worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $18.20 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GVA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

