Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.53% of Charles Schwab worth $231,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

