Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ventas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 62.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $2,732,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

