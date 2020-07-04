Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ventas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 62.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $2,732,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
Read More: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.