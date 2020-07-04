John M. Leonard Sells 5,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.75.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.
