John M. Leonard Sells 5,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 760,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 451,102 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 147,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.