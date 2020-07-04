Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $95,094.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.29.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NSTG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.
