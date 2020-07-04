Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $95,094.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.29.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSTG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

